Overview

Dr. Samir Abdelshaheed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Abdelshaheed works at Family Medicine Healthcare in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.