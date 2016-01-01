Overview of Dr. Samir Abraksia, MD

Dr. Samir Abraksia, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Abraksia works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.