Overview

Dr. Samir Al-Hadidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and MyMichigan Medical Center Clare.



Dr. Al-Hadidi works at Rochester Gastroenterology Pllc in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.