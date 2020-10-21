Dr. Samir Al-Hadidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hadidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Al-Hadidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Al-Hadidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and MyMichigan Medical Center Clare.
Locations
Rochester Gastroenterology Pllc1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 210, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-0991Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-Hadidi is the best doctor! I have been a patient of his for over 25 years. He is compassionate, kind, patient, and very knowledgeable. I would drive any amount of time just to see him. He really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Samir Al-Hadidi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Hadidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Hadidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Hadidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Hadidi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Hadidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Hadidi speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hadidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hadidi.
