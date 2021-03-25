Overview of Dr. Samir Alsawah, MD

Dr. Samir Alsawah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Alsawah works at Huron Medical Center in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.