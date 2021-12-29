Overview of Dr. Samir Bangalore, MD

Dr. Samir Bangalore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Bangalore works at Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.