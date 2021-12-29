Dr. Samir Bangalore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangalore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Bangalore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise3131 La Canada St Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 323-6972
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bangalore is the best neurologist that has treated me. He is caring, understanding and well educated on neurological disorders. I begin having seizures in 1996, Dr. Bangalore diagnosed me with epilepsy in 2007 before recommending the VNS medical device implant that decreased my seizure episodes tremendously. I learned so much important information regarding my neurological medical condition while attending Dr. Bangalore’s epilepsy support group meetings. I am a recent college graduate from UMA, currently advocate for others living with epilepsy , and educate individuals on natural medications that help improve neurological conditions, such as CBD Hemp Oil. “Meet Sally CBD” on YouTube.com Dr. Bangalore inspired me to continue my education and help uplift others. Dr. Bangalore truly cares for for his patients and works extremely hard to improve their care.
About Dr. Samir Bangalore, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Croatian, French, German, Hindi, Serbian and Spanish
- 1043423874
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System|University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy
Dr. Bangalore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bangalore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bangalore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bangalore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bangalore works at
Dr. Bangalore has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bangalore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bangalore speaks Croatian, French, German, Hindi, Serbian and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangalore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangalore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangalore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangalore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.