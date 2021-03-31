Dr. Samir Basata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Basata, MD
Overview of Dr. Samir Basata, MD
Dr. Samir Basata, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basata's Office Locations
- 1 1501 S Center Rd, Burton, MI 48509 Directions (810) 742-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Samir Basata since 2014. During that time I have experienced prostate infections and difficulty urinating. I also have an enlarged prostate. Dr. Basata has consistently provided me with great medical care and even performed a Urolift procedure to help free up my urine flow. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Samir Basata, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417069279
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basata has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basata speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Basata. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basata.
