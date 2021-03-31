Overview of Dr. Samir Basata, MD

Dr. Samir Basata, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.