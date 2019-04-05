Dr. Samir Bhasin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Bhasin, DO
Dr. Samir Bhasin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Midwestern University.
Sushma Bhasin331 Oak Manor Dr Ste 203, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0700
Fantastic. Having team Bhasin behind you as pediatricians makes being a parent just a little bit easier. Staff always tries to accommodate and get a sick kid in quickly. Wellness visits can be easily scheduled. Sometimes, there is a bit of a wait, but that is only because the doctors are providing the same top notch care to each of their patients. Very happy with this patient centered practice.
- Midwestern University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Bhasin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasin.
