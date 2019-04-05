See All Pediatricians in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Samir Bhasin, DO

Pediatrics
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Samir Bhasin, DO

Dr. Samir Bhasin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Midwestern University.

Dr. Bhasin works at Sushma V Bhasin MD in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhasin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sushma Bhasin
    331 Oak Manor Dr Ste 203, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 768-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 05, 2019
Fantastic. Having team Bhasin behind you as pediatricians makes being a parent just a little bit easier. Staff always tries to accommodate and get a sick kid in quickly. Wellness visits can be easily scheduled. Sometimes, there is a bit of a wait, but that is only because the doctors are providing the same top notch care to each of their patients. Very happy with this patient centered practice.
— Apr 05, 2019
Photo: Dr. Samir Bhasin, DO
About Dr. Samir Bhasin, DO

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • 1689849895
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Midwestern University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samir Bhasin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bhasin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bhasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhasin works at Sushma V Bhasin MD in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bhasin’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

