Overview

Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bhatt works at Central Coast Comprehensive Cardiovascular Imaging in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.