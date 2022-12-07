Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD
Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Dr. Bhatt's Office Locations
-
1
Mass Eye & Ear Wellesley65 Walnut St Ste 590, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 630-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
Dr Bhatt and his entire team were absolutely fantastic. It was truly one of the best medical experiences of my life and that is really saying something (I have had some serious medical issues and have received exceptional care from many physicians, and Dr Bhatt was truly exceptional). From the moment I walked into the office I was greeted quickly, provided information, and didn't even have time to complete my intake form before being whisked into my hearing test. Dr Bhatt saw me quickly, listened to my concerns, provided a thorough exam, and provided clear explanations of my condition, and discussed treatment and follow-up options succinctly. his personality and "bedside manner" was fantastic. Dr Bhatt seems like a great a guy, one you'd want to hang out with, and is clearly a highly skilled physician. I would highly reccomend Dr. Bhatt.
About Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952390197
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch-Mass Eye & Ear|Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.