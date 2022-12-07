Overview of Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD

Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Bhatt works at Mass Eye & Ear Wellesley in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.