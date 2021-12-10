Overview

Dr. Samir Dahdal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's Univ and is affiliated with Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Dahdal works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Benson, AZ with other offices in Willcox, AZ, Sierra Vista, AZ, Douglas, AZ, Tucson, AZ and Nogales, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.