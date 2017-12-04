Dr. Samir Elian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Elian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samir Elian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Michigan Vein & Vascular Institute4455 Town Center Pkwy Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-3370
Surgical Specialist PC844 S Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 720-3370
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Elian is a wonderful doctor. He saved my life. and i have been seeing him for the last 3 years. I would highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Elian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elian has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elian speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Elian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.