Dr. Samir Hage, DO
Dr. Samir Hage, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Samir E. Hage, D.O., Inc.255 Terracina Blvd Ste 202, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 748-6065
- Redlands Community Hospital
This Dr takes his time with his patients and is very caring as well. If I had a concern which I was high risk with both kids and he always put my fears at ease. Now my daughter whom he delivered is starting to see him as well. Drs now days like Dr Hage are so hard to come by
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- San Bernardino Co Med Ctr
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of Washington
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
