Dr. Samir Hage, DO
Dr. Samir Hage, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (31)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samir Hage, DO

Dr. Samir Hage, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.

Dr. Hage works at Redlands OB/GYN in Redlands, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hage's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Samir E. Hage, D.O., Inc.
    Samir E. Hage, D.O., Inc.
255 Terracina Blvd Ste 202, Redlands, CA 92373
(909) 748-6065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Redlands Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samir Hage, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821059924
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • San Bernardino Co Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hage speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

