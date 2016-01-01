See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Samir Jamil, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
3.7 (3)
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samir Jamil, MD

Dr. Samir Jamil, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jamil's Office Locations

    3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 101, Royal Oak, MI 48073 (248) 551-0360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    About Dr. Samir Jamil, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679532121
    Education & Certifications

    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

