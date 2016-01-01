Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samir Jamil, MD
Overview of Dr. Samir Jamil, MD
Dr. Samir Jamil, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Jamil's Office Locations
- 1 3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 101, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0360
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samir Jamil, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
