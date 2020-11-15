Dr. Samir Kakodkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakodkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Kakodkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Kakodkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Niles, IL.
Dr. Kakodkar works at
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Niles7900 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 19, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 318-9595
-
2
Univ. Gastroenterologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 207, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and explained and listened well.
About Dr. Samir Kakodkar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1164716577
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
