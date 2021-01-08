Dr. Samir Lapsiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapsiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Lapsiwala, MD
Dr. Samir Lapsiwala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Lake Granbury Medical Center and Medical City Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Brain & Spine Institute1900 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891735684
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lapsiwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapsiwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapsiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapsiwala has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapsiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapsiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapsiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapsiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapsiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.