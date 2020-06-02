Overview

Dr. Samir Master, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital



Dr. Master works at Dermatology Arts in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.