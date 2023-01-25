Dr. Samir Melki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Melki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samir Melki, MD
Dr. Samir Melki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Melki works at
Dr. Melki's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Vision24 Webster Pl, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 202-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melki?
Efficient and courteous staff. Dr Melki listens attentively.
About Dr. Samir Melki, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1407838295
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm
- Georgetown University Georgetown Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine
- American University - Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melki works at
Dr. Melki has seen patients for Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melki speaks Arabic and French.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Melki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.