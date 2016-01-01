Overview of Dr. Samir Midani, MD

Dr. Samir Midani, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Midani works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.