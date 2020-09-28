See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Samir Pancholi, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Samir Pancholi, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Pancholi works at Cosmetic Surgery Of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pancholi Cosmetic Surgery
    6910 S Cimarron Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 363-0240

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(13)
Sep 28, 2020
I highly recommend Dr. Pancholi. He is a true professional that is dedicated to his work. His staff, coordinator, and nurses are so kind and caring. I was blown away by his beautiful office and state of the art surgical center which is right on site. Very convenient for appointments. I feel like he listens to every detail and does a fantastic job at making your suggestions a reality. He is a perfectionist! I am so happy with my results and am very glad I chose him as my doctor.
Trisha C — Sep 28, 2020
About Dr. Samir Pancholi, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952485179
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samir Pancholi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pancholi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pancholi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pancholi works at Cosmetic Surgery Of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Pancholi’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pancholi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pancholi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pancholi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pancholi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

