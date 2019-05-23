Dr. Pancholy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samir Pancholy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Pancholy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarks Summit, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Barnes-kasson County Hospital, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Tyler Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 401 N State St, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 587-7817
-
2
Samir B. Pancholy LLC286 Main St, Olyphant, PA 18447 Directions (570) 587-7817
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-kasson County Hospital
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Tyler Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and answers all questions. Kind and sympathetic.
About Dr. Samir Pancholy, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
