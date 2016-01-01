Overview of Dr. Samir Parekh, MB BS

Dr. Samir Parekh, MB BS is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Parekh works at HANDSPORT SURGERY INSTITUTE in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Osteosarcoma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.