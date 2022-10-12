Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samir Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samir Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The NeuroMedical Center-Gonzales1104 W HIGHWAY 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Walker5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 412, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (225) 768-2050
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Dr. Patel is an amazing doctor, he’s patient and kind, I would recommend family and friends to him. He is one of the best doctor that I know.
About Dr. Samir Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Pain Medicine - University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic, New Orleans, LA
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- LSU
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
