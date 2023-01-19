Dr. Samir Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida625 W Baldwin Rd Ste C, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-0329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medica
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very exact with diagnosing my problems to me a very concerning Dr. My husband chose Dr. Patel as his cardiovascular Physician.
About Dr. Samir Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Clinic
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush Medical College
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
