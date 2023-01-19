Overview

Dr. Samir Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.