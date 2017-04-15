Dr. Samir Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Samir Patel, MD
Dr. Samir Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to him as a child, and now I take my child. I've had wonderful experiences with him and his nurse practioner, Linda.
About Dr. Samir Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992704332
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.