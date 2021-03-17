Dr. Samir Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samir Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - Forth Worth.
Wilson1803 Forest Hills Rd W, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 243-9629Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Spine and Pain Center of San Antonio - Live Oak12602 Toepperwein Rd Ste 218, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 615-1901Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Spine and Pain Center of San Antonio3603 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 205A, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 615-1901Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Good! Very professional
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992965982
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of North Texas Health Science Center - Forth Worth
- University of Texas at Arlington - BSN
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
