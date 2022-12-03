Overview of Dr. Samir Rajani, MD

Dr. Samir Rajani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College - India (SOM) and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Rajani works at SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.