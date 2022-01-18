Overview of Dr. Samir Sawiris, MD

Dr. Samir Sawiris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Assyut U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Sawiris works at Optum-Descanso in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.