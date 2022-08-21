Overview

Dr. Samir Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Gastroenterology Associates in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.