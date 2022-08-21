Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samir Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates44 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 274-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter suffered for 2 years with crohns. A local GI actually took her off Remicade because she didn’t know how to balance dosage with other meds, I got a 2nd opinion from a top GI in Boston who said he not only trained dr Shah but dr shah was treating his own brother! He immediately called dr shah and told him what my daughter was going thru. My daughter is now in long term remission, When I see my daughter at the gym working out I realize how lucky we were to find dr Shah. As anyone with Crohns the suffering can be awful and long term. Not too many days pass that I don’t have a kind thought about dr shah and his level of expertise . If anyone is seeing a GI other then Dr shah and are not doing well I urge you to get into his practice. Even if he can’t see you he can over see your case. Too many GI aren’t well trained in Crohns. This is a disease that only the best will do!
About Dr. Samir Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks French.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.