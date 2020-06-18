Dr. Samir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Samir Shah, MD
Dr. Samir Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely qualified and knowledgeable about my possible condition. Reassuring and explained everything to me in easy to understand language. Very personable
About Dr. Samir Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
