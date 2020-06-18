Overview of Dr. Samir Shah, MD

Dr. Samir Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.