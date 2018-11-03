Overview of Dr. Samir Shah, MD

Dr. Samir Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.