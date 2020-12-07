Dr. Samir Shaia Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaia Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Shaia Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samir Shaia Jr, DO
Dr. Samir Shaia Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH.
Dr. Shaia Jr works at
Dr. Shaia Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Novacare Rehabilitation of Ohio Inc24723 DETROIT RD, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 892-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaia Jr?
Dr. Shaia listened and discussed my situation with me. He explained the details and possible results throughout the procedure. He was impressive.
About Dr. Samir Shaia Jr, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164468831
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaia Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaia Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaia Jr works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaia Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaia Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaia Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.