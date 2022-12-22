See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Samir Shakfeh, MD

Gynecology
4.1 (90)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samir Shakfeh, MD

Dr. Samir Shakfeh, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from Damascus University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.

Dr. Shakfeh works at HCA Florida Oak Hill Women's Health - Mariner & Quality Dr. in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Dr. Shakfeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Women's Health Center
    221 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6272
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Bravera Health Brooksville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I believe he is an expert in his field. I also think he truly cares for his patients and goes and above his duties!
    lori kasprack — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Samir Shakfeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1275521890
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samir Shakfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shakfeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shakfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shakfeh works at HCA Florida Oak Hill Women's Health - Mariner & Quality Dr. in Spring Hill, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shakfeh’s profile.

    Dr. Shakfeh has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakfeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakfeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakfeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakfeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

