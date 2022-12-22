Dr. Samir Shakfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Shakfeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samir Shakfeh, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from Damascus University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Advanced Women's Health Center221 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 632-6272Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Humana
Medicaid
Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
UnitedHealthCare
I believe he is an expert in his field. I also think he truly cares for his patients and goes and above his duties!
- Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1275521890
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Damascus University Faculty Of Medicine
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
