Dr. Samir Sheth, MD
Dr. Samir Sheth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
1
Deborah Plante MD PC151 N Sunrise Ave Ste 611, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8711
2
Division of Pain4860 Y St Ste 2700, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-7246
3
Associates in Womens Health Care2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Sheth for over 10 years. He is an excellent listener, makes sure he understands all aspects of your circumstances before he makes any recommendation. Once he does recommend a treatment plan, he does so because he feels it is the safest & best route for you as the patient. In this day in age, it's hard to find a doctor that will go the extra mile for their patients. If your suffering from chronic pain, Dr. Sheth has the altruistic personality you are looking for.
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1720245830
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
