Overview

Dr. Samir Sheth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Sheth works at Sutter Medical Foundation And Pain Management in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.