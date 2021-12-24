Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirodkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD
Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Shirodkar's Office Locations
1
Spring Creek Urology Specialists1020 Riverwood Ct Ste 330, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 226-6046
2
Spring Creek Urology Specialists9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 304, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-4073
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very understanding and kind. he's the top in his field in the area so please remember that if you have to wait 20 minutes past your time for you're appointment. he is worth it and has helped countless people including most of my family and kin
About Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679774459
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Urology
