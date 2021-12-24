Overview of Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD

Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Shirodkar works at Spring Creek Urology Specialists in Conroe, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.