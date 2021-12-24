See All Urologists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD

Urology
4.2 (56)
Map Pin Small Conroe, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD

Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Shirodkar works at Spring Creek Urology Specialists in Conroe, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Shirodkar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Creek Urology Specialists
    1020 Riverwood Ct Ste 330, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 226-6046
  2. 2
    Spring Creek Urology Specialists
    9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 304, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shirodkar?

    Dec 24, 2021
    Very understanding and kind. he's the top in his field in the area so please remember that if you have to wait 20 minutes past your time for you're appointment. he is worth it and has helped countless people including most of my family and kin
    Debbie S — Dec 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shirodkar to family and friends

    Dr. Shirodkar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shirodkar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD.

    About Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679774459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirodkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirodkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shirodkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirodkar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirodkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirodkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirodkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirodkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirodkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samir Shirodkar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.