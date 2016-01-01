Dr. Samir Sur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Sur, MD
Overview of Dr. Samir Sur, MD
Dr. Samir Sur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Sur's Office Locations
MedStar Georgetown Neurosurgery110 Irving St NW Ste G-019, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 908-1360
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samir Sur, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1225398779
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sur accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sur.
