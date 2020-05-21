Dr. Samir Taneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Taneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samir Taneja, MD
Dr. Samir Taneja, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Taneja works at
Dr. Taneja's Office Locations
-
1
Leonard Plaine MD PC150 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 825-6300
-
2
Hassenfeld Children's Hospital - Pediatric Urology Program222 E 41st St Fl 12, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 825-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taneja?
Dr Taneja is respectful of his patients. He is easy to communicate with, reassuring and Knowledgeable. I highly recommend him as a urologist and a surgeon.
About Dr. Samir Taneja, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1386638187
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taneja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taneja works at
Dr. Taneja has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taneja speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Taneja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.