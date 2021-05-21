Overview

Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.



Dr. Tomajian works at Basil Shah, MD in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.