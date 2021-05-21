See All Anesthesiologists in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD

Anesthesiology
4.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.

Dr. Tomajian works at Basil Shah, MD in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Physician Clinics Orthopedic Trauma Surgeons
    1340 Broad Ave Ste 450, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 867-5006
    Cedar Lake Clinic
    1756 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 865-3200
    Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
    4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 530-3899
    Memorial Pain Management Clinic - St Martin
    14209 Cook Rd Ste 100, Biloxi, MS 39532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 575-2474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital At Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 21, 2021
    He is an excellent physician and I certainly got the results I was hoping for. That being said, his practice is a mess - waiting almost 2 hours to see him (after being assessed by nurse and PA). Had a procedure yesterday and they took me back after an hour and a half wait. If you have severe back pain, sitting in miserable office chairs only makes it so much worse....
    — May 21, 2021
    About Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275705949
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu Hlth Sciences Ctr
    Residency
    • Tulane U Hlth Scis Ctr
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomajian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

