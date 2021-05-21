Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.
Dr. Tomajian works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Physician Clinics Orthopedic Trauma Surgeons1340 Broad Ave Ste 450, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 867-5006
-
2
Cedar Lake Clinic1756 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 865-3200
-
3
Memorial Hospital At Gulfport4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (713) 530-3899
-
4
Memorial Pain Management Clinic - St Martin14209 Cook Rd Ste 100, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 575-2474
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent physician and I certainly got the results I was hoping for. That being said, his practice is a mess - waiting almost 2 hours to see him (after being assessed by nurse and PA). Had a procedure yesterday and they took me back after an hour and a half wait. If you have severe back pain, sitting in miserable office chairs only makes it so much worse....
About Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1275705949
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Hlth Sciences Ctr
- Tulane U Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Houston
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomajian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomajian works at
Dr. Tomajian speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomajian.
