Dr. Samir Vakil, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (8)
Map Pin Small Punta Gorda, FL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samir Vakil, DPM

Dr. Samir Vakil, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Vakil works at Foot & Ankle Centers of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vakil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Centers of Charlotte County PA
    352 MILUS ST, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Desoto Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2020
    Went in to see Dr. Vakil for the pain on the top of my foot. today July 22, 2020. They took a couple of x-rays that determined I had bone spurs . Dr. Vakil suggested a cortisone shot which at first I didn't think I wanted because of the last one I had in my heel. (very very painful shot) He told me that it wasn't as painful as that one. So I went for it and it was nothing like the heel shot. A little pain but tolerable. I felt relief very soon after the shot and have to go back in a month and hopefully won't have to have anything else done. He also, suggested a new OTC gel called Voltaren got it at Walgreens. This was usually a prescription but in the last two months it has become available OTC so I will give that a try. I would definitely recommend Dr. Vakil. He was a very knowledgeable, sensitive and caring doctor who listened to my concerns and at this point I believe took care of my problem. Fingers crossed !!! The staff was also very friendly, caring and polite.
    Janet Bauman — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Samir Vakil, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669468229
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Francis Central Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Barry Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samir Vakil, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vakil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vakil works at Foot & Ankle Centers of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vakil’s profile.

    Dr. Vakil has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

