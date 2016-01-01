Dr. Samir Vermani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vermani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Vermani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Vermani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Vermani works at
Locations
-
1
Tri-State Gastroenterology425 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vermani?
About Dr. Samir Vermani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1790074078
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vermani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vermani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vermani works at
Dr. Vermani has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vermani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vermani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vermani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vermani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vermani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.