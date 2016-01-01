Overview

Dr. Samir Vermani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



Dr. Vermani works at Tri-State Gastroenterology in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.