Dr. Samir Vira, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samir Vira, MD

Dr. Samir Vira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Vira works at Northside Hospital-forsyth in Cumming, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Stye and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vira's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hospital-forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041
  2. 2
    Milan Eye Center
    3775 Roswell Rd Ste 150, Marietta, GA 30062
  3. 3
    Milan Eye Center
    1034 Haw Creek Cir Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041
  4. 4
    Cumming / Dawsonville / Dahlonega
    970 Sanders Rd Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Johns Creek / Duluth / Alpharetta
    6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 325, Johns Creek, GA 30097
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratoconus
Stye
Senile Cataracts
Keratoconus
Stye
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Keratoconus
Stye
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Solar Retinopathy
Thyroid Disease
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 03, 2020
    A very detail oriented, knowledgable, approachable, and a perfectionist! He didn't like a retinal image taken. He didn't think twice before getting on to the machine and doing it on his own several times, before he got it right. He didn't demean his assistant and his level of patience was worth noting.
    Select Housing — Sep 03, 2020
    About Dr. Samir Vira, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1679725550
    Education & Certifications

    Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U
    Loyola University Med Ctr/Hines VA Hosp
    Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
    Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Ophthalmology
