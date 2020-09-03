Dr. Samir Vira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Vira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samir Vira, MD
Dr. Samir Vira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Vira works at
Dr. Vira's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital-forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 381-2020
-
2
Milan Eye Center3775 Roswell Rd Ste 150, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (678) 381-2020
-
3
Milan Eye Center1034 Haw Creek Cir Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 381-2020
-
4
Cumming / Dawsonville / Dahlonega970 Sanders Rd Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 381-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Johns Creek / Duluth / Alpharetta6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 325, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 381-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vira?
A very detail oriented, knowledgable, approachable, and a perfectionist! He didn't like a retinal image taken. He didn't think twice before getting on to the machine and doing it on his own several times, before he got it right. He didn't demean his assistant and his level of patience was worth noting.
About Dr. Samir Vira, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1679725550
Education & Certifications
- Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U
- Loyola University Med Ctr/Hines VA Hosp
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vira works at
Dr. Vira has seen patients for Keratoconus, Stye and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vira speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.