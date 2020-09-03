Overview of Dr. Samir Vira, MD

Dr. Samir Vira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Vira works at Northside Hospital-forsyth in Cumming, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Stye and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.