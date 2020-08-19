Overview

Dr. Samir Zaina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Academy Krasnodar, Russia and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Zaina works at NJ MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.