Dr. Samir Zureick, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (13)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samir Zureick, MD

Dr. Samir Zureick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Tichreen, Latakia and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Zureick works at Endocrinology Center Michigan in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zureick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Center Michigan
    28495 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-9030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2022
    Dr. Zureick has been my Endocrinologist for the last 12 years. Thankful for his care as my thyroid condition was missed by my last doctor. Very knowledgeable in his field. Always takes my calls if he is in or returns them very promptly. Can’t thank him enough.
    About Dr. Samir Zureick, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104878107
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • University of Miami Hospital
    • U Tichreen, Latakia
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
