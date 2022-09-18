Dr. Zureick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samir Zureick, MD
Overview of Dr. Samir Zureick, MD
Dr. Samir Zureick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Tichreen, Latakia and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Zureick works at
Dr. Zureick's Office Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Center Michigan28495 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zureick?
Dr. Zureick has been my Endocrinologist for the last 12 years. Thankful for his care as my thyroid condition was missed by my last doctor. Very knowledgeable in his field. Always takes my calls if he is in or returns them very promptly. Can’t thank him enough.
About Dr. Samir Zureick, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104878107
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami Hospital
- U Tichreen, Latakia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zureick accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zureick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zureick works at
Dr. Zureick has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zureick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zureick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zureick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zureick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zureick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.