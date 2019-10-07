Dr. Samira Hussain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samira Hussain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samira Hussain, DO
Dr. Samira Hussain, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Hoffman Estates1786 MOON LAKE Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 884-7550
AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Neuropsychology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hussain is amazing! She has been so patient with us new parents. Being a Preemie mom I have tons of worries and questions and doubts that she happily willingly answers to them all. She gives honest and absolutely practical advice. Very very sweet and My son absolutely loves her.
About Dr. Samira Hussain, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
