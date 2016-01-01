Dr. Samira Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samira Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Samira Khan, MD
Dr. Samira Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
- 1 2010 Doctor Oates Dr Ste 105, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5780
-
2
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (215) 965-0021Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
University Healthcare Physicians Inc.2004 Professional Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5780
-
4
Uha-university Medical & Surgical Lab205 E 5th Ave, Ranson, WV 25438 Directions (304) 596-5780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
About Dr. Samira Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013336031
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.