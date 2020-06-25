Dr. Samira Tahtawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahtawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samira Tahtawi, MD
Overview of Dr. Samira Tahtawi, MD
Dr. Samira Tahtawi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tahtawi works at
Dr. Tahtawi's Office Locations
-
1
WakeMed Cary1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tahtawi?
My wife had a miscarriage and we went to hospital, my wife had the worst bleeding , Dr. Tahtawi understood the emergency and quickly she took my wife to operation theater and took care of my wife, I want to thank her for saving my wife’s life. She is very calm and composed. Best wishes to Dr. Tahtawi.
About Dr. Samira Tahtawi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831244946
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahtawi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahtawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahtawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tahtawi works at
Dr. Tahtawi speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahtawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahtawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahtawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahtawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.