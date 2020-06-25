Overview of Dr. Samira Tahtawi, MD

Dr. Samira Tahtawi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tahtawi works at WakeMed Cary in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.