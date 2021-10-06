Dr. Zamani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samira Zamani, DO
Overview of Dr. Samira Zamani, DO
Dr. Samira Zamani, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ.
Dr. Zamani works at
Dr. Zamani's Office Locations
1
Robert J. Bloomberg MD PC6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 201, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 838-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Zamani?
Dr Zamani is the best and her staff are great. Even though their office is busy, they are very thorough and do not rush the process.
About Dr. Samira Zamani, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225300882
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamani accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamani works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.