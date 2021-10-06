See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Samira Zamani, DO

Internal Medicine
4.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Samira Zamani, DO

Dr. Samira Zamani, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. 

Dr. Zamani works at Premier Medical Group in Tempe, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zamani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert J. Bloomberg MD PC
    6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 201, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 838-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Samira Zamani, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225300882
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zamani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zamani works at Premier Medical Group in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Zamani’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

