Dr. Samiris Sostre, MD
Dr. Samiris Sostre, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Sonia I Oquendo MD450 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-9104
Rest Assured Mental Health Wellness LLC259 Baldwin Rd Ste 203C, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (201) 245-2619
- Cigna
Forensic evaluations/Court evaluations for Child Protective Services. Reviews appear to be from the clients that were evaluated and not from agency that needed important clinical information regarding the clients mental health.
About Dr. Samiris Sostre, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Sostre accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sostre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sostre speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sostre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sostre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sostre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sostre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.