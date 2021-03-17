Dr. Samish Dhungana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhungana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samish Dhungana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Samish Dhungana, MD | Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center3747 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 422-3602
Samish Dhungana MD780 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3602
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been suffering from an increased number of migraines over the last year. Dr. Dhungana came in and did a complete interview with much interaction and input. Although I fell into a low risk category as applied to migraine sufferers, he was very compassionate and caring. His advice was to me included to add some natural alternatives to my daily regimen. It has been about 2 months since my visit and by adding some natural products to my diet, I have found much less frequency of attacks. I am quite happy with Dr. Dhungana.
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Dhungana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhungana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhungana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhungana works at
Dr. Dhungana has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhungana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhungana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhungana.
