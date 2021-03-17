Overview of Dr. Samish Dhungana, MD

Dr. Samish Dhungana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Dhungana works at Samish Dhungana, MD | Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.