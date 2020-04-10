Overview of Dr. Samit Desai, MD

Dr. Samit Desai, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.