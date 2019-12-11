Overview of Dr. Samitha Reddy, MD

Dr. Samitha Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Reddy works at Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.