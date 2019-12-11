Dr. Samitha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samitha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samitha Reddy, MD
Dr. Samitha Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 467-0011
Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas5236 W University Dr Ste 4200, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 544-9590
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy has provided me kidney care for almost 5 years. She has great bedside manners. Every time I’m admitted into the hospital she comes to see me. And provide me guidance needed to continue my in room dialysis. This gesture lets me know that she cares about my wellbeing.
About Dr. Samitha Reddy, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720224249
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University/Detroit Med Center Internal Med Residency Program
- New York Methodist Hospital
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.